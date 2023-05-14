Grand Camp is returning to Disciples Crossing in Athens after a three-year hiatus and children 4 to 10 years old can bring their grandparents to camp for the weekend of June 2-4.
Grand Camp’s goal of sharing sacred time together with tons of intergenerational fun will consist of play and worship time together and is $190 per person.
The camp offers time for shared activities and rest for a relaxed spirit-filled weekend where grandparents and their grandchildren can play and pray together.
Check-in will be at 6 p.m. on Friday with check-out at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Disciples Crossing also offers summer youth camps and family camps and more information on all of them can be found at www.disciplescrossing.org, contact Joe@disciplescrossing.org, or call 903-675-3692.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.