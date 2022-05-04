On a cloudy Saturday morning scores of kids came to Winchester Pond in Chandler for the annual Kid Fish Tournament.

For many it was a family affair, with dads and moms showing fledgling fishers the art of setting the hook and luring one of the fish to take a bite.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the pond on Friday with 600 trout to be sure the fish were biting and they indeed were, as youngsters were pulling them in soon as the hooks hit the water.

The event is a cooperative effort by the City of Chandler and Parks and Wildlife.

Kids three and over were allowed to compete for one of the top prizes.

The winners were as follows:

Minnow Division (Ages 3-7):

1st Evan Cargel

2nd Raina Epps

3rd Paisley Williams

Perch Division (Ages 8 – 11):

1st Ella Cargill

2nd Elijah Hudson

3rd Raigen Henderson

Bass Division (Ages 12-15):

1st Quynh Hoang

2nd Morgan Bryant

3rd Hailey Mello

Turtle Division (All Ages):

1st Elijah Harkey

2nd Erin Strickland

