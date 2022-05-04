On a cloudy Saturday morning scores of kids came to Winchester Pond in Chandler for the annual Kid Fish Tournament.
For many it was a family affair, with dads and moms showing fledgling fishers the art of setting the hook and luring one of the fish to take a bite.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the pond on Friday with 600 trout to be sure the fish were biting and they indeed were, as youngsters were pulling them in soon as the hooks hit the water.
The event is a cooperative effort by the City of Chandler and Parks and Wildlife.
Kids three and over were allowed to compete for one of the top prizes.
The winners were as follows:
Minnow Division (Ages 3-7):
1st Evan Cargel
2nd Raina Epps
3rd Paisley Williams
Perch Division (Ages 8 – 11):
1st Ella Cargill
2nd Elijah Hudson
3rd Raigen Henderson
Bass Division (Ages 12-15):
1st Quynh Hoang
2nd Morgan Bryant
3rd Hailey Mello
Turtle Division (All Ages):
1st Elijah Harkey
2nd Erin Strickland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.