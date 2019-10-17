For 15 years, Kerens has been celebrating its rich cotton heritage with a festival unique to its history: the Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival.
Events on Saturday will kick off that morning at the KESA Building with the traditional pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The flag will be raised at 10 a.m., and the National Anthem will be performed by Season Bain Sayles, followed by a flyover by the Coyote Squadron.
The CASI qualifying chili cook off will take place downtown, and there will be other vendors as well. Also downtown will be the Antique Tractor Show.
Kerens Library will have a Heritage Exhibit, with educational stuff, antique tools, a cotton video playing and the photo contest displayed.
The musical lineup for Saturday includes Byron Haynie performing downtown at 10:30 a.m., followed by American Idol contestant London Lawhon and Sandy Bates' The Soulful Experience.
From 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday is the free Dancing on the Bricks with Ira Bradford and Bustin’ Loose.”
Winners of the chili cook off, photo contest, quilt show and antique tractor show will be announced starting at 2:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the entire festival go to operating expenses for Friends of the Kerens Library. This is the 14th Annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival, and while you’re downtown, remember Kerens is the birthplace of Big Tex (who now resides at the State Fair of Texas) and stop downtown to see the beautiful Kerens Veterans Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.