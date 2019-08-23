The Keren's City Council voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Chief of Police Brian Miers during a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Miers was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month in light of allegations of misconduct in the workplace.
The City issued a formal statement Wednesday, Aug. 14 signed by Mayor Jeffrey Saunders, which stated that a third party investigator would be hired to look into these claims and present their findings to the city attorney, mayor and council who would then take appropriate action.
According to reports in the Kerens Tribune, Miers offered to resign in lieu of the investigation. City representatives declined to comment on the status of the investigation.
Sgt. Roy Ivey, a 12-year-veteran of the department, was named acting chief after Miers was placed on leave.
