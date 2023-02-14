2-14-23 Kemp High.jpg

Kemp High School Life Skills students attended Night to Shine on Friday evening.

Kemp High School Life Skills students attended Night to Shine on Friday evening, which is a global event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and locally by the First Baptist Church in Forney. The students enjoyed a special steak dinner beforehand and then danced the night away.

Night to Shine is a celebration of God’s love and is a complementary event for people, ages 14 and older with special needs, that is hosted by over 10,000 churches around the world.

Although each event is a little bit different, some activities included are a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, and a crowning ceremony where every honored guest receives a crown or tiara.

