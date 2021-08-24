Due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the district, Kemp Independent School District announced Tuesday it will close from Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 27 with school resuming Monday, Aug. 30.
The students will not be required to make up these days, nor will they have to complete instruction during the closure.
Extracurricular activities at the Junior High will be canceled during the closure. High School events and practices will continue to be organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors. Please contact your coaches or directors for more information.
Friday night's varsity football game with Kemp and Palmer has also been canceled.
“While we understand that this may cause an inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of COVID virus, as we thoroughly disinfect all district facilities, including transportation,” KISD Superintendent James R. Young stated.
COVID testing will continue by appointment only. Schedule an appointment by contacting Liz Thorne, District Nurse at 903-498-1400 x2008 or email at liz.thorne@kempisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.