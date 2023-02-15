Kemp Junior High School seventh grader, Preston Sullivan, has claimed the number one spot in Texas out of all middle school boys in the National Archery for Schools Program.
This last weekend, Preston took first place at the NASP Qualifying Tournament in Mabank, with a score of 289 out of a possible 300, which propelled him to top the state board also.
Earlier this month, Preston scored a 289 for the first time, which is his best score to date. His brother, Parker, also had his best score that same weekend, coming in with 216.
Preston is not only the top middle school archer, he is also currently ranked fifth out of 2,210 boys in the entire state overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.