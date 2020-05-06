These Real Estate associates chose to “Give Where They Live” as part of RED Day, Keller Williams' annual day of service dedicated to Renewing, Energizing and Donating to local communities.
As part of the RED Day effort, Keller Williams at Cedar Creek Lake will be gathering non perishable food items, cash donations and needed pet supplies. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Keller Williams office at 2716 W. Main St., in Gun Barrel City.
RED Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others," said Jamye Montgomery who has been with Keller Williams for five years. “This year, we hope to make an impact and help the food pantries replenish their shelves and supply our local animal shelters with much need supplies. RED Day just happens to be a one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet it and get it done.”
Additionally many of the Keller Williams associates will donate their time Thursday, May 14 at the Humane Society in Athens to “spruce up” the entrance with flowers and landscaping.
Both the shelters in Tool and Athens are in great need of items including: bleach, dog food (no red color), cat litter, laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, garbage bags (3ml contractor type bags), 13 gallon kitchen trash bags and printer paper. All of these types of items can be dropped off May 9 at the Keller Williams office as well.
