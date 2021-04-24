Keep Texas Beautiful, a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Chandler a Gold Star Affiliate, the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
“The KCB volunteer support has been an invaluable resource for clean-ups, recycling and educating the public,” Mayor Libby Fulgham said. “Small cities like Chandler are able to maintain a higher quality of life for local residents because of their projects.”
Since 2017, Keep Chandler Beautiful has achieved Silver Star and Gold Star recognitions from the state. They have received a GCAA award in 2001 and have placed 2nd in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Chandler is a Go Texan Certified Retirement Community providing access to multiple parks, health care facilities and local shopping opportunities for residents.
In 2020 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 20,917 volunteers who contributed 37,857 hours to collect 1 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways. Chandler successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.
“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”
The designation is granted to 70 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300. In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Gold Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements. To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit a report, pay dues, attend training and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity annually.
To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community. KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during its 54th Annual Conference in June.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide assistance and education to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.
Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf.
Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of nearly 300 affiliate member communities, volunteers, and supporters that reach 17 million Texans annually. For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
