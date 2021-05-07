Keep Athens Beautiful recently won its 10th Governor's Community Achievement Award. The GCAA program is one of the top environmental awards in Texas.
This year, 10 winning communities will share $2 million in landscape awards from the Texas Department of Transportation for their outstanding overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful.
"Keep Athens Beautiful feels so blessed and excited to have won the GCAA this year," said Carol Morton, KAB Executive Director. "There were many challenges because of COVID-19. Now we have the honor to find a wonderful project for the Athens community."
For more than 30 years, Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, has awarded the prestigious Governor's Community Achievement Awards to Texas communities for their outstanding overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful.
A community's environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas:
• Community Leadership and Coordination
• Public Awareness and Outreach
• Environmental Education
• Beautification and Community Improvement
• Litter Prevention and Cleanup
• Solid Waste Management
• Litter Law and Illegal Dumping Enforcement
