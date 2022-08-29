The Argon Medical Devices/Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out was Aug. 13 at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston.

“It was a great morning of shooting and everyone one had a great time,” stated Carol Morton, KAB director. “This is a wonder event for Keep Athens Beautiful and it helps us with our programs and projects that we do throughout the year.”

Team Winners were County Line Express, first; McAtee Realty, second; and Bob Kollman Team third; and Top Gun Shooter Male was Tony McLemore and Youth, Jacob Fulgham.

Sponsors for the event were Title: Argon Medical Devices, Presenting: Athens Daily Review and Republic Services; also sponsoring were Athens Army Navy Pawn, First State Bank, Bacon Auto Ranch, VeraBank, East Texas Pathology, and Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.

