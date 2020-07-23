Lock and load for the Keep Athens Beautiful seventh annual sporting clay fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8 at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston.
The Argon Medical Services, Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out is sponsored by the Athens Daily Review and First State Bank.
The Shoot Out is a clay target game simulating field shooting experience. On a Sporting Clay Course, shooters are presented with a wide variety of targets that duplicate the flight path of game birds, flushing, crossing, incoming and other shots. In addition to the clay shoot, the event will feature on-site raffles and games for opportunities to win a variety of prizes.
Cash awards will be presented to the first, second and third teams, with Custom Belt Buckles being awarded to the top Male, Female and Youth Shooters.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Shooting Clay event by contacting Keep Athens Beautiful or any board member.
To register your team for this grand sporting event, please call Keep Athens Beautiful at 903-675-7961.
Keep Athens Beautiful is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization, dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and environment of Athens. The organization relies on private contributions, donations and events for 100% of the annual operating budget. Contributions are very important and appreciated for Keep Athens Beautiful.
