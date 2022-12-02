Help light up Athens in the holiday spirit by participating in the annual Keep Athens Beautiful Christmas Decorating Contest.
Awards will be given to businesses and homes that are decorated with the best displays which will be judged on the evening of Mon. Dec. 12.
Awards will be given in the categories of:
• Best Decorated Business
• Best Residential
• Keep Athens Beautiful
• Children’s Choice
If you would like for your display to be judged, call 903-675-7961 or email kab75751@outlook.com prior to Sun. Dec. 11.
