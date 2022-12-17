Keep Athens Beautiful held its annual holiday decorating contest and have named the winners below, as well as the People’s Choice winner, voted on through the KAB Facebook page. These and many more around town have beautiful displays to partake in before the season is over, with quite a few timed to music.
The Keep Athens Beautiful Award: Barton and Kathy Davis, 808 E. Clinton
The Residential Award: Bradley Street Christmas Lighting: 912 Bradley St.
The Children's Choice: Travis and Lindsay Edwards, 103 Willowbrook
Kern and Barbara Railsback, 217 Trailridge
Newcomers Award: Marivel Villagrana, 907 Mill Run Road
People’s Choice Award: Marivel Villagrana, 907 Mill Run Road
Sustained Excellence Award: The Peek Family, 914 Kyle St
