Keep Athens Beautiful held its annual contest that encourages businesses around town to decorate and make their front entry fall festive.

These businesses were judged last week and the winners are:

Best Children’s Theme: Lakeland Medical-North Side

Best Use of Pumpkins: Veterinary Medical Center of Athens

Best Traditional Theme: UT Health Athens

Most Original Theme: Oak Wood Place Senior Living

Most Creative: Jana’s Boutique

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you