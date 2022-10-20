Keep Athens Beautiful held its annual contest that encourages businesses around town to decorate and make their front entry fall festive.
These businesses were judged last week and the winners are:
Best Children’s Theme: Lakeland Medical-North Side
Best Use of Pumpkins: Veterinary Medical Center of Athens
Best Traditional Theme: UT Health Athens
Most Original Theme: Oak Wood Place Senior Living
Most Creative: Jana’s Boutique
