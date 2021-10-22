The Keep Athens Beautiful Fall Decorating Contest has come to a close with winners being announced Friday.
"All of the displays were wonderful this year, it was so hard to determine the winners," said Carol Morton, KAB director. "There were a total of eleven, photos will be posted online."
Every year the group hosts a contest for local businesses and organizations to decorate, bringing fall cheer to the community as they pass by.
Morton said they really appreciate those who participate and make the beautiful city of Athens festive for the holiday season.
