Christmas cheer and joy are spread through the bright and colorful decorations going up around town. The wooden cutouts, giant inflatable Santas, snowmen and lights set to music are magical, even as an adult.
Each year Keep Athens Beautiful gives Athenians the opportunity to show off their decorating skills by entering the Christmas Decorating Contest. Entries were judged early this week and the wait is over to see who won out of the many deserving participants.
“Keep Athens Beautiful loves the Christmas Decorating contest,” said Carol Morton, KAB Director. “All of the people who enter do a beautiful job making their homes festive and cheerful for the holiday season.”
The winners of the annual contest are:
Keep Athens Beautiful: Bradley Street Christmas Lights
The Residential Award: Barton & Kathy Davis, 808 E. Clinton
Best Decorated Business: East Texas Arboretum
The Children Choice: Greg and Janice Russell, 809 Bradley St.
Sustain Excellent Award: Mike Peek, 914 Kyle St.
New Comer Business: Barbara’s Corner, 123 E. Tyler St.
New Comers Award: Katy Brownlee, 206 Hillside Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.