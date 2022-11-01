Help to make Athens more beautiful by joining in the semi-annual Athens Clean-up Day taking place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5. All citizens of Athens are encouraged to spend an hour or two on Saturday morning collecting litter, picking up trash in your neighborhood, or sprucing up the area around your business.
The Community Collection Station located at 500 Aaron Street will be open for Athens residents to bring their trash to at no charge on Saturday. Brush and yard waste will be accepted, but electronics will not be taken.
The recycling truck from Republic Waste will also be on site for plastics, aluminum, metal cans, newsprint, and cardboard. There will be a tire and electronics recycling event in the Spring.
Organize or join a clean-up team and help keep our community pristine. For more information on the Fall Clean-up or the non-profit organization, Keep Athens Beautiful, call Carol Morton at 903-675-7961.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.