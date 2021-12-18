Keep Athens Beautiful presented board member Wade Carter with a very special award Sunday at the board's Christmas gathering.
Every year, KAB honors an exemplary board member with the presentation of the Margaret Myers Award, named for the group's founding board member.
"Margaret Myers set a precedent of outstanding service to the Keep Athens Beautiful program," stated Carol Morton, KAB Director. "Her contribution and character to the founding of this organization have benefited not only the aesthetic appeal of Athens, but also the economic development and promotion of the city as well. This award is bestowed annually by the board members of Keep Athens Beautiful to a current board member who exemplifies the same type of leadership and character."
Carter has been affiliated with KAB for three years and is always willing to step up to the plate when things need done, according to Morton.
"We were very excited to give him this award," she stated.
