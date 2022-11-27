Thanks to Keep Athens Beautiful, Santa will be back on the Square in Athens beginning Thursday, Dec. 2. Visit Santa and shop local at all the businesses decorated in downtown Athens over the holidays.
centerpiece editor's pick
Keep Athens Beautiful brings Saint Nick to Athens
- By Jennifer Browning Correspondent
