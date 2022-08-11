For 17 years, while wearing her contagious smile and a fabulous vibrant outfit, Kathy Means has been making people look and feel better about themselves at Kathy’s Boutique on the square in downtown Athens.
“Extraordinary shopping for extraordinary women” is the motto at Kathy’s Boutique and everyone who comes through the door can feel it. The boutique’s goal is to not only provide great clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes, gifts, and more but also to provide each shopper with a personalized, extraordinary shopping experience.
After working as an account manager for Verizon for 15 years, Kathy took her love for beautiful clothing and accessories and turned that passion into a successful boutique that some travel hours to visit.
Not only are they stopping by for brands like Brighton, Joseph Ribkoff, and Sympli the Best, but they are stopping by for the genuine conversation and cheer that happens when coming through the boutique doors. There are quite a few people who stop in wearing pieces they purchased over five years earlier and they still love it and as Kathy says, “I love it when you love it forever.”
Many locals enjoy visiting the boutique for special events like Wine Down Wednesdays, Chamber After Hours, Ladies and Guys Night Outs, and exclusive shopping experiences and trunk shows with one of the brands that Kathy carries.
Others have fun with some of her creative contests like the annual Best Lips Contest in which females come by the shop, kiss a card, and place it on the Valentine’s tree for the judges to later pick the winner of a gift card.
Each spring, the East Texas Arboretum hosts a sold-out ladies style show and Kathy always steps in to sponsor the event by providing models and great fashion that people look forward to.
Join Kathy and her wonderful team of style associates as they celebrate 17 years from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 with special deals, refreshments and door prizes. Kathy’s Boutique is located at 122 N. Palestine St. in downtown Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.