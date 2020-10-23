Keep Athens Beautiful is a vital part of keeping the square beautiful. Each fall it hosts a decorating contest, and this year was no exception. Cookie Monster is now ready to welcome you to the library, scarecrows invite you to the East Texas Arboretum and family members are welcomed to assisted living centers with colorful displays.
The decorations are vibrant and bountiful, much like the volunteers who came to help.
KAB volunteers gathered Sunday, Oct. 11 to decorate the square with hay, pumpkins flowers and scarecrows.
“It was a beautiful day,” said Carol Morton, KAB executive director.
When it came time to unload hundreds of pumpkins, Morton was not sure how it would happen. That is when Ag-Power came in at the eleventh hour and saved the day.
“I was so excited and thankful,” she said. “Thank you to the awesome volunteers.”
Morton also thanked donors.
“A special thank you to Ag Power for unloading the pumpkins on Friday morning, Bob Miers for donating the Hay, and to the second graders at Bel Air Elementary School for the wonderful Scarecrows,” she said. “Wade Carter, Bill Jones, Brian Baumgartner and Robert Morton, you helped
make this project go smoothly. Thank you to the awesome volunteers from Maximus who made the corners look wonderful.”
Even though some people were missing the decorating went smoothly and made for a neat day for all involved according to Morton. It is always a treat to travel around Athens and see where you find their handiwork. Fall cleanup and Christmas around the square will be next.
The winners of the Keep Athens Beautiful 2020 Fall Decorating Contest decorating contest were as follows:
Children’s Theme
Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library
East Texas Arboretum
Best Use of a Pumpkin
Texas Freshwater Fisheries
Anding Real Estate
Traditional Theme
UT Health
Country Place Senior Living of Athens
Most Original Theme
Lake Athens RV Park
Lakeland House Assisted Living.
Anding Real Estate
Arboretum
Country Place
Lakeland
Library
Texas Freshwater Fisheries
UT Health
Lake Athens RV Park
