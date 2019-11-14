Keeping the environment clean has become a top priority in today’s culture. According to local organization Keep Athens Beautiful, those in Athens will have a chance Saturday to make a big difference in the local environment.
On Saturday, November 16, 2019 Keep Athens Beautiful, the city of Athens and Republic Services are partnering to present the annual KAB Fall Cleanup and Texas Recycling Day. That day is one of two days set aside each year to encourage residents to help keep the city clean.
During the Keep Athens Beautiful Fall Cleanup, the city and Republic Services will open the collection site on Aaron Street free of charge to all Athens residents. The site will be open from 8a.m. until noon and those who can prove they live in the city – usually by providing a city water bill and driver’s license – can drop off their recyclables and waste free of charge. Brush and yard waste will also be accepted. WE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING ELECTRONICS.
“This is always a great event,” said Keep Athens Beautiful Executive Director Carol Morton. “It’s amazing how just one day can make a difference in Athens.”
Also, those who live in Athens are encouraged to form Clean Teams and pick up litter during that morning and bring their litter to the collection site on Aaron Street. Republic Services will provide lunch free of charge to those who take advantage of the cleanup opportunity.
KAB has hosted the annual cleanup twice a year for many years, usually in coordination with events sponsored by Keep Texas Beautiful. This year, the cleanup is in conjunction with Texas Recycles Day, and so the focus for the KAB Fall Cleanup is not just getting rid of refuse and litter around town, but on properly disposing of those materials that can be recycled. Republic Services will have their recycling truck available at the Aaron Street collection site during the cleanup.
Shredd 911 will also be available for you to bring in abox of shredding materials #50 limit. “The good part about recycling in Athens is that Republic Services will pick up recyclables in bulk. That means the homeowner doesn’t have to separate their paper from their plastic, etc.,” said Morton.
How do I recycle?
Materials that can be reused include glass, plastics, aluminum, tin/steel cans, and newsprint.
All containers submitted for recycling should be empty and rinsed. Labels may be left on
containers. All plastics are permitted. However, the plastic bags used for groceries can be recycled by dropping them off at the collection bin in the Walmart Super Center and Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street.
The only aluminum for curbside recycling is beverage cans. Please do not include aluminum foil, food trays or aluminum siding.
Newsprint – including newspapers, advertising inserts, magazines, telephone books, office (copier/typing) paper, and envelopes – are allowed. Please do not put newsprint out for collection if a potential for rain exists. Newsprint cannot be accepted if wet.
There is now a glass recycling bin at the Community Collection Site on Aaron Street. Glass can be dropped off on Saturdays between 8:30am and 3:00pm free of charge.
To obtain a recycling bin, call Republic Services at 903-675-1276. Recycling pickups are done on Wednesday in the City of Athens
