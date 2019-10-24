A woman from Malakoff and a man in Chandler were arrested late Wednesday night by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies for methamphetamine possession, one confessing to the crime before a called K-9 team arrived.
Michelle Lee Vaughn, 36 from Malakoff was stopped on HWY 175 just after 2 a.m. for a vehicle equipment violation.
She told Deputies Jonathan Daille and Gina Holland that, yes, she had been arrested before for possession, but, no, she was not now carrying drugs.
Vaughn then refused to allow the Deputies to search her vehicle. One of Sheriff Hillhouse’s K-9 teams was called to the scene.
Before the drug-sniffing dog arrived, Vaughn dropped her head on confessed there was meth in the automobile.
Hidden inside a black camera bag on the rear floorboard, two plastic baggies containing meth were found.
As she was taken to the Henderson County Jail, Vaughn’s car was towed.
Earlier Wednesday evening across the County, the same two Hillhouse Deputies stopped Ronnie Hanks, Jr., 49 of Chandler at the intersection of Poolside Drive and Parkside Drive.
Hanks license plate was not clearly visible, and he failed to indicate he was making a turn.
The vehicle belonged to a friend, he said, so he did not know if drugs were inside or not.
Asked to empty his pockets, Hanks surrendered a cigarette box that contained a wrapper hiding meth.
“How did that get there?” Hanks asked the Deputies.
He was then placed under arrest for possession, and his automobile was also towed.
“Even in the dark of night, from one side of Henderson County to another, our Deputies are constantly on patrol,” Hillhouse said.
