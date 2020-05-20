Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said two juveniles were arrested after around a dozen vehicles were shot over the weekend traveling on Highway 31 near FM 753 and Crescent Heights.
“It was confirmed they used an air rifle,” Hillhouse said. “The suspects were charged with deadly conduct.”
He said deputies worked the case most of the night and into the next day.
No injuries were reported but according to April and Patrick Hooper, two of the victims, it was a very close call.
“My 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were both riding in the backseat of our truck,” they said.
Christie Sparks was heading to church in preparation for Sunday morning service when she heard a loud bang and thought she had a blow-out. “I heard this noise and then I started hearing crackling,” The sound of her window breaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.