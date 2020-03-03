After being found guilty of manslaughter Friday, Feb. 28, a jury in the 392nd District Court sentenced Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, to 20 years Tuesday in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison in the death of James Featherston. Metcalf, 40 shot James Featherston, 24, on Sept. 27, 2017 at the home of his aunt and grandmother in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler.
Metcalf’s defense claimed self defense, the District Attorney Mark Hall was pursuing a murder verdict.
