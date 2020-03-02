A jury found Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, guilty in the 392nd District Court, presided by Judge Scott McKee, of manslaughter Friday in the death of James Featherston in front of a full courtroom of family and law enforcement. The sentencing phase began Monday.
Metcalf, 40 shot James Featherston, 24 on Sept. 27, 2017 at the home of his aunt and grandmother in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler.
Closing arguments in the trial against Metcalf began Friday morning and a verdict was made before 5 p.m.
Metcalf’s defense claimed self defense, the District Attorney Mark Hall was pursuing a murder verdict.
The prosecution began by saying that they did not think anyone disputed Metcalf shooting Featherston but whether or not he was justified in the killing.
Hall asked the jurors to place themselves in the mind of Metcalf on the day the shooting occurred.
He went on to argue that Metcalf had been drinking and probably saw Leanne Metcalf and her friends, (who he did not like, he “hated dope heads” according to earlier witness testimony,) and that there was not any evidence someone was stealing or breaking in as the defendant suggested.
Defense attorney Steven Green countered with the fact that Leanne Metcalf admitted on the stand that one of her friends was working on his aunt's car, therefore casting a “reasonable doubt.” Metcalf had claimed in the recordings that “dope heads” were around his aunt's car.
Green cited the strength of self defense laws in the state of Texas, and that he was defending his aunt, grandmother and their property. He also said that a thorough investigation was not completed. Witnesses reportedly lied to the investigators throughout the process, leaving out vital details according to the defense.
Hall suggested this claim was not consistent with the grandmother and aunt's behavior who did not hear anything or seem to feel threatened. He went on to suggest that as Metcalf sobered up that the story may have evolved and that there was no evidence to go along with burglary.
In the 911 recording and in speaking to investigators Metcalf can be heard telling of the night's events from his point of view.
“I just shot and killed somebody.” He went on to say, “I seen around 5 or 6 people around my aunt's car. They didn't have no business over here.” He claims he told them to “cease and desist,” and when they did not leave, he said one of the “hoodlums went and grabbed their gun.” Metcalf then walked into the house retrieved his .22 and shot Featherston. He is heard on the 911 recording saying “I was aiming at center mass, but do not know where I hit him.”
Metcalf can also be heard saying “If that boy was innocent, I didn't mean to shoot him.”
Metcalf claimed approximately 20 of them had already dispersed. Leanne Metcalf testified that a group of people did leave shortly after the shooting.
Brittany Lawson who was near Featherston when he was shot testified that Metcalf shot Featherston then turned the rifle on her, when he left without shooting she grabbed her backpack from the truck before leaving the scene. The defense argued there was no way of knowing what was in that backpack. Metcalf had claimed to hear one of them say “we have a gun too.” during the verbal exchange prior to the shooting. Green said, “Why did they all flee if they weren't doing something wrong?”
Hall asked what would a prudent person have done in the same situation. Metcalf claimed someone stated they had a weapon, but he never confirmed Featherston is the one that said it.
Green said the witnesses had numerous opportunities to come forward and didn't, he asked, who else may have been there but just not come forward yet?
Hall told jurors of a time when he had been in a situation where he almost had to use self defense to protect his son. He said thankfully the situation worked out where it had been unnecessary. He went on to say that even in those situations there are rules of engagement, and Hall argued when it comes to self defense, “whatever you do, it has still got to be reasonable.”
