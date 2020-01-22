Jurassic Jam 2020 filled the fellowship hall with dancing at Eastern Hills Church of Christ Saturday. The annual mother/son dance is one of the largest fundraisers for Athens Christian Prep.
Boys came into an archaeological wonderland Saturday greeted by a giant dancing T-Rex, dino digs, and snacks. Two Danes Productions and DJ came in and livened up the party with tunes and acted as emcee. Games, remote control dinosaurs, balloons and a science booth kept the boys occupied.
Unlike the Princess Ball, the boys' event is a whole different ball game. Veteran boy moms came in ready to play balloon volleyball, dig for fossils and play games. The dinosaurs were good sports as they got chased with balloons and given the rundown by the large group of elementary age boys. Boys and their moms seemed to really enjoy themselves.
The Princess Ball will be following in Saturday, Feb. 29. For tickets call 903-386-0400.
