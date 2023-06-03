There will be riding, roping, laughs, music, and events for the entire family, in celebration of Juneteenth, taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Complex.
Major rodeo events that have $5,250 in added money will include Steer Wrestling, Steer Undecorating, Barrel Racing, Tie-down Roping, Team Roping, and Bull Riding. For those interested in riding, contact Bobbo at 918-402-2646.
The rodeo will be followed by performances by Bubba Dub, S. Dott, and Jacc D.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 and general admission will be $30 with VIP seating available for $40.
For more information, call Brother Loud at 469-719-5311 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-rodeo-concert-comedy-show-tickets-629003485357?fbclid=IwAR0wi7uEhWSLyRbmdIOhIw3G2-l3NTyQBtBpuUrlRUDHPqZtuLalt0Y-Sjo.
