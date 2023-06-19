From Staff Reports
Last week, Mayor Aaron "Bubba" Smith proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Emancipation Celebration Day in the City of Athens on behalf of the City Council and called on all citizens to recognize the day. June 19, 2023, marks the 158th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
According to the proclamation, Juneteenth "marks the abolition of slavery dating back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas and read General Order #3, that in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, all slaves were free in the United States."
Juneteenth promotes and cultivates knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture; and ... is an expression and extension of American freedom and a time to celebrate independence, human rights, civil rights, and freedom."
