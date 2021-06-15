The Juneteenth Celebration at O.D. Baggett Park Saturday was a success with around 150 people coming and going through the day. Regina Hall, director of community outreach, coordinated the event.
Live entertainment was provided by DJ Hollywood and Baldenna tha King performed and acted as emcee. Children and adults played games and won prizes. Refreshments were also provided.
Hall hopes to host more events in the future that would include the entire community of Athens.
"We really want to be more involved in giving back to the community," Hall said. "The Henderson County Black Rodeo Association is all-inclusive and we look forward to celebrating the diversity of Henderson County."
HCBRA is partnering with several local non-profits in the area and hopes to increase its outreach in 2021.
"Jeffrey Enoch, Sr. and I have been working with Della Cooper at the East Texas Crisis Center Athens," Hall said.
Hall is hosting a private event in July that will benefit ETCC Athens. They hope to expand to other non-profits.
Currently the association has monthly meetings with increasing frequency as the rodeo nears. All are welcome to join, for more information call 214-302-9849.
