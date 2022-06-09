The Juneteenth celebration for Henderson County rolls out this weekend, with the return of the rodeo and a comedy show.
Jeffrey Enochs said the rodeo is set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 11, more than a week before the actual holiday because the Henderson County Fairpark Complex was not available the following weekend.
Tickets are $15 and are available at Cavender’s in Tyler, the Boot Barn in Athens and Cowboy Headquarters. Call Regina at 214-302-9849 or Stephanie at 903-469-2007 to find out more.
Friday night offers a different kind of entertainment with the LAFF Out Loud Comedy Show. The show features Come see Host/Comedian Marion Stafford, Comedian Q, and Comedian Grossmann. Online tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3GmY4vu .
Before the show, several vendors will set up to serve their specialties. The food court will be located in front of the Cain Center building starting at 5 p.m.. The treats are available for dine in or carry out.
Enochs said the rodeo is meant to be fun event for the whole community and invites everyone out for the food, fun and excitement.
The Henderson County Black Rodeo Association began sponsoring the rodeo in 2012 as an entertaining event or the community and a bit of a lesson as to how the Black cowboy played an important role in shaping the west.
The mainstay event “bulldogging,” now known as steer wrestling, was popularized by a Black cowboy, Bill Pickett, who introduced it to the sport.
His biography says Pickett, who was born in 1870, worked on a ranch, where he watched the cow dogs successfully herding steers, calves and bulls. Pickett noticed that the dogs gained control of the animals by biting the tender part of their upper lip. Pickett tried it and it worked.
At the May 23 Athens City Council meeting, Mayor Toni Clay read a proclamation declaring June 19 “Juneteenth Emancipation Proclamation Day,” in Athens.
Last year’s Juneteenth event was conducted at O.D. Baggett Park and deemed a success by the organizers. This year, they’re anticipating it to be even better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.