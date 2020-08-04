July is historically Athens' driest month, but was far from it in 2020.
The National Weather Service reports the rainfall total for the month was 8.97 inches, thanks to a deluge July 7 that spilled 6.97 inches of precipitation. Although that's almost unheard of in July, there was a rainier one in fairly recent memory. In July 2007, rain gauges filled to the tune of 9.11 inches as part of a long, wet summer.
Despite the Athens rain totals, it was even wetter in southeast Henderson County. More than 10 inches was recorded at the Precinct 4 headquarters in LaRue. The rains were strong enough to force the rebuilding of two bridges in Henderson County Precinct 1 and on in Precinct 4.
The average rainfall for July, according to NWS was 2.11 inches for Athens. That will, no doubt, tick up an inch or two, ones the final 2020 totals are certified.
As for heat, July was a notch below the normal, with an average high of 91 degrees and low of 70. The high hit 96 degrees twice, on July 4 and July 13. The low plummeted all the way to 55 degrees on July 7, and stopped at 57 degrees on the 10th.
Cool weather returned near the end of the month, with a low of only 57 degrees on July 28 and a high of just 85 on the following day.
Although Athens got a reprieve from the heat in July, August is traditionally the hottest month in the area, with an average high of 94 degrees.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension crop report for East Texas shows pasture and rangeland conditions were good. Hay production was still going strong. Producers were on the lookout for army worms which can come out in large numbers a few days after a rain. They don't fare well in the heat, however.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.