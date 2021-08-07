Henderson County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Scott Williams announced he will seek re-election in the March 2022 Republican primary for his third term.
“As when I originally took office in 2015, my goal has always remained the same - to provide citizens and attorneys the opportunity to have their day in court in a fair, efficient and timely manner," Williams said. “We have always conducted business in this court following the legal maxim that ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ That has always been and will continue to be the driving focus of our office.”
“It's been an honor and privilege to serve our citizens as judge of Henderson County Court at Law No. 1 over the past seven years,” he said. “I look forward to having the opportunity to serve another four years as well.”
Henderson County Court at Law No. 1 was created by the state Legislature in 1986. Williams was elected following the retirement of Matt Livingston.
The court's jurisdiction covers misdemeanor criminal, general civil, family law, guardianship and probate cases.
