Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney filed a balanced $46.6 million proposed county budget with County Clerk Mary Margaret Wright Friday afternoon.
With the document now official, the county commissioners have the opportunity to fine tune it and make changes before a vote on the package is conducted.
“The rules have changed in recent years,” McKinney said in a budget workshop. “The proposed budget used have to be filed by the end of July. Now the deadline is July 15.”
The budget will raise $2,670,496 more total property taxes than last year, and increase of 8.54% Of that amount, $926,526 comes from new property added to the roll. The rest results from increased appraised value on county properties.
The judge is projecting General Fund revenues of about $29.1 million. That comes from current taxes of $27.9 million and another $620,000 in collected delinquent taxes. Another $600,000 is projected from penalty and interest paid to the county.
The biggest expense is running the Sheriff’s Office, which is divided into field operations and jail operations. The total for Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s field operations is $6,514,641.79. Up from about $5.8 million in the current budget. That includes an increase of about $440,000 in full time salaries, a portion of which goes to fund new positions.
The patrol division’s fuel costs are estimated at $250,000, an increase of $50,000 from a-year-ago.
The proposed total for jail operations is $$7,957,218.25, an increase of almost $1 million from last year. Included is $830,000 for drug screening tests. Salaries are set to increase about $600,000 to $4,237,652.20.
The Road and Bridge budget figures expenses of $1,872,450.41 for each commissioner’s precinct. This proposed R&B budget includes a modest increase of just over $100,000, to $1,872.450.41.
The next budget workshop is Tuesday after the regular Commissioners Court meeting.
