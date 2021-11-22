Judge Nancy Perryman filed for her fifth full term as Judge of the Henderson County Court at Law No. 2 Nov. 13 at the Republican Headquarter.
“It would be an honor to serve the citizens of Henderson County once again,” she stated.
Judge Perryman hears Class A and Class B Misdemeanors, Civil, Family Law, Probates, Juveniles, Guardianships and is the referring Court for all Child Protective Services cases. The County Court at Law was created by statute in 2004 and Judge Perryman was selected by the Henderson County Commissioners Court to serve in December of 2004.
Judge Perryman was sworn in on Jan. 5, 2005 and then ran for the office in the 2006 General Election.
“I look forward to the challenges ahead and hope to make a difference for all the people that I serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.