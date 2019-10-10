Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.