After months of the community speculating what might be coming, then mounds of dirt piling up as construction began, and a small delay in the initial opening due to very unfortunate circumstances with the loss of two employees in a car accident, Jud’s Texas Market is now open at the corner of US-175 and Loop 7.
Currently, its hours are 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this store and the Athens Shell store, owned by the same people, will eventually be back to being open 24 hours as planned.
They thanked everyone on social media for their support during this time and look forward to serving the community at the new Jud’s Texas Market located at 6096 US-175 W, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.