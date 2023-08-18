By Jennifer Browning
Jud’s Texas Market opened its convenience store and gas station off of US-175 and Loop 7 in April 2023 and after a slight delay for the opening of the Sonic restaurant inside, the Athens Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the official grand opening of the entire store.
There are regular gas and diesel pumps for both vehicles and semi-trucks and the store inside offers a range of products from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to snacks and small necessities.
The Sonic is unique as it has only a drive-thru and inside seating. They also have a 52-year-old typewriter on display, nicknamed “Blue” that children of all ages can come and play with and explore a taste of history while eating.
Currently, the market is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 6096 US-175 W, Athens, and can be reached at 903-904-4550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.