By Jennifer Browning
Love Thy Neighbor will be hosting its annual multi-church community outreach event soon and they would love a massive choir singing at the event.
If you love to sing, they invite you to bring a friend and join the interest meeting at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, August 13 at Gates Community Church International.
LTN is “a movement to obey a New Commandment and experience Jesus’ promised results - that all men will know that they follow Him.” They state “Through pulpit sharing and other city-wide cooperative engagements, LTN is an opportunity for believers in Athens to walk in the reality of of the oneness Jesus has already provided through His death and resurrection.”
For any questions, email lovethyneighbor1church@gmail.com.
Gates Community Church is located at 702 W. Tyler St., Athens.
