The Athens Daily Review is excited to open our doors and invite local veterans and friends to join us for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
The staff would like to say thank you to our veterans and loyal customers with complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks, and all the fixings.
Enjoy lunch while getting the opportunity to meet and talk with your local Reporter Jennifer Browning, Sports Editor Rich Flowers, Graphic Designer Betty Abendroth, Circulation Manager Charlotte Whitaker, Advertising Manager Jim Rogers, and Publisher Lange Svehlak.
Join the Review staff for lunch at 201 S. Prairieville St. in Athens. For more information, or to RSVP, contact 903-675-5626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.