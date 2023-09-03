St. Edward’s Catholic Church is hosting its 3rd Annual Carnival with a family fun day planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at the St. Edward Education and Ministry Center.
The day will include bounce houses, a petting zoo, dunking booth, mechanical bull, train, games, food, face painting, music, prizes, raffles, and a marketplace with lots of indoor vendors.
Food will include 6 Forks Farm, Tacos El Cholo, hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the Knights of Columbus, Macon Sweets goodies, Smith’s Sweet Stuff with chocolate bonbons, root beer floats, cotton candy, snow cones, tamales, popcorn, fruitas, and ceviche tostadas.
Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each or 5 for $20 and prizes are a $500 gift card, $200 gift card, $100 gift card, and a Nintendo Switch with a carrying case and gift card for game purchases.
The first two carnivals were held in 2018 and 2019 and this carnival is being held to raise funds for the new St. Edward Academy that begins its classes on Sept. 6.
For more information, contact Jaimie Ashton at jaimieashton2@gmail.com or 903-288-8575. The Carnival will be held at 1310 S. Palestine Street in Athens.
