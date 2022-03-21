Spring into the fun that Lakeland House Assisted Living has created by searching Athens for clues this week that will lead one winner to an enormous gift basket with items donated by more than 15 businesses and still getting bigger.
On Monday, March 21, Lakeland House posted a clue on its Facebook page that leads to the first stop on a citywide scavenger hunt. Once the first location has been found, there is a clue that will lead to the next stop. There are four clues to find before arriving at the final destination on Friday.
This scavenger hunt is open to all who wish to participate.
Tanya Harris, Executive Director at Lakeland House Assisted Living, thought that the first day of spring would be a wonderful time to get people out of their homes and get out and about in the city. Therefore, she decided to host a citywide scavenger hunt.
She asked local businesses to donate to what will be the winner’s basket.
“I really didn’t expect so many people to donate and I’m so excited that they are,” she said.
Lakeland is still accepting donations through Friday morning for the winner’s basket.
On Friday, the first person to text Harris a picture of themselves at the last place with proof of finding the other four clues, pictures are fine, will win the basket. As of now, the winner will receive donations from hair stylists, cleaners, tire stores, and more. She said she looks forward to naming all the donors and the winner online Friday.
Begin the spring search by finding the first clue at www.facebook.com/LakelandHouse9036771272. For more information or to donate an item, please contact Tanya Harris at 903-804-8363.
