Capturing the iconic low baritone singing and shotgun style playing of Johnny Cash and the spirited country elegance of June Carter Cash, “Oh, What a Good Thing We Had!” tribute show promises to be an evening of love, laughter, and musical talent.
The legend of the love story of Johnny and June Cash is represented in sound by Cliff Wright as the “Man in Black” and Kasey Hutchison as June Carter Cash and features favorites like “Jackson,” “Folsom Prison,” “Ring of Fire,” and more.
Cliff Wright began teaching himself music at the age of 8 with a guitar and is the recipient of many Elivs and Johnny Cash tribute recognitions and awards. He also had a five-year tenure as Johnny Cash in the Tony award-winning “Million Dollar Quartet” musical and in “The Highwaymen Live.”
Kasey Hutchison represents the elegant yet feisty presence of June alongside the three-piece band Shake, Rattle, & Roll.
This lively group of musicians can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Center on the Trinity Valley Community College Campus in Athens in coordination with the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree.
Non-refundable tickets can be found at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65656 or for more details call 817-251-1316.
