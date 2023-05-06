Start the Fiddlers weekend off with a fun meet and greet with Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys at The Texan that includes a four-course dinner created by Smoky B’s Barbecue, a multi-set concert, two drink tickets, and a special VIP badge for Fiddlers, all while helping the Rotary Club of Athens raise funds to distribute to local students for scholarships and for nonprofit grants.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a Meet and Greet for those with specific tickets, as you are able to come just for the dinner and show which will begin at 6 p.m. There will be multiple sets and two drink tickets given per guest.
Dinner will include a house-brined mini pastrami sandwich, Smoky B signature salad, smoked pork tenderloin with apricot jalapeno sauce alongside mashed potatoes and green beans, topped off with a berry crumble with whipped cream.
The VIP badge you receive at the show also allows you entrance into The Texan’s air-conditioned balcony all day Saturday of the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
Nix and his band enchanted audiences at the Bob Wills Birthday Bash in March and he looks forward to playing The Texan again.
Jody Nix, a well established artist in Texas and the nation, says in his online bio that he “gives glory and thanks to God for the talent, and the ability to use it to play music that he dearly loves.”
Nix has been in the music business for 61 years and has played dances and shows all across Texas and parts of the southwest. A true traditional Country Music and Western Swing artist, he leads one of the finest dance bands in Texas and they fill the floor on every song.
Nix started playing drums in his Father Hoyle Nix's band at age 8, started playing the fiddle at age 11, started singing at age 16, and recorded with Bob Wills at age 21 on the 1973 "Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys For The Last Time" as a guest artist and sang 3 songs.
Nix has 11 albums of his own and was a guest artist on both of Asleep At The Wheel's Tribute to Bob Wills albums. Jody and The Texas Cowboys have played played for the Black Tie and Boots Ball in Washington D.C., the Bob Wills Day Celebration in Turkey, Texas for 47 years, and he played the TCR rodeo dances in Stamford, Texas for 35 years where in 1986 he set and still holds the all time attendance record for the whole history of the TCR.
In fact, there are multiple rodeos and festivals that Nix has been a part of for over 20 and 30 years. On XM radio you will hear Jody and the Texas Cowboys on Willie's Roadhouse channel, where they are in heavy rotation, which has brought attention worldwide for the band.
Nix has been inducted into many Hall of Fames for Western and Swing music. In 1996, Nix was inducted into the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame in Sacramento, California and in May of 2009, Jody and the Texas Cowboys were inducted into the Texas Western Swing Hall Of Fame in San Marcos, Texas. Nix has worked with Bob Wills, Ray Price, Marty Robbins, George Strait, Moe Bandy, Red Steagall, Asleep At The Wheel, Johnny Bush, Frenchie Burke, Tony Booth, The Quebe Sisters, Steve Wariner, and many many others.
Join Jody Nix and The Texas Cowboys as they play their famous music in a special VIP setting at The Texan on Thursday, May 25, all while supporting a good cause. Tickets are $150 or $187.50 per person depending on whether you would like to include the meet & greet. Tables for 8 are available for business sponsorship or purchase.
The Athens Rotary Club believes in ‘Service Above Self’ and meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit www.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
For more information on the upcoming Fiddlers VIP event, visit https://thetexanathens.com/shows or contact Jennifer at 903-224-5088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.