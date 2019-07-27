The total number of jobs in Henderson County didn't change much in the eight year period that began with the last census, but kinds of employment found in the county shifted in some areas.
The numbers released in the 2019 East Texas Council of Governments County Profile show 31,868 jobs in 2010, but down slightly to 31,087, eight years later.
The job with the greatest percentage increase was in the field of health diagnosing and treating practitioners, which grew by 107.4 %, from 618 to 1,282.
Nationwide the field is among the fastest growing There was however, a decrease in health care support of 21.3 percent.
Jobs in building and grounds cleaning and maintenance grew by 24.9 percent.
The county also saw a 23.5 percent growth in the legal profession.
On the negative side, Henderson County had a 22.2 percent decrease in sales and related jobs. The dip was from 3,844 to 2,991. Jobs in healthcare support declined by 21.3 percent.
The profile also looked at median earnings by gender. The comparisons were for jobs in the same field and not necessarily equal pay for equal work.
Females made an average of 72 percent as much as men overall. Male median earnings in the county were $34,612. For females, the median was $24,980.
The best paying jobs for women were in the computer and health realms. The median salary for women in computer and mathematical jobs was $62,045. For men in the same field the median was $51,908.
Men fared best in health diagnosing and treating practitioners, with a median of $80.833. Women earned $54,583.
Men also earned will in business and financial jobs, with a median of $62,167. For women, the pay was $41,683.
At the time of the study, the latest information showed 11 percent of employed residents of Henderson County commute to jobs in Smith and Van Zandt Counties.
