The Trinity Valley Singles Group was honored with, Elmer “Sonny” Boyd, traveling several miles, to tell his story as it happened of the Kennedy assassination. Boyd was a Dallas homicide detective and along with his partner, Mr. Ellis, was assigned to escort Lee Harvey Oswald to jail after President Kennedy's assassination. He saw it all, he was there! He told the true facts as it happened, including before the parade started and how it all took place after that. Boyd is 92 years old and is the last surviving guard of that event. The Singles President, Janice McKenzie is pictured standing with Boyd. And Boyd is pictured with one of the plaques he received.
