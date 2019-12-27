This is an emotional story about Jessica, 8, who was born nearly brain dead. CPS took custody of Jessica and was going to put her in a medical therapeutic foster home when Jessica’s Aunt Kristi stepped in and adopted her before she left the hospital. After Kristi brought Jessica home she later adopted Jessica's 2-year-old younger sister.
There are state programs such as Medically Dependent Children’s Program that provide some help. It provides inside home modifications such as showers, but they do not provide outside modifications such as wheelchair ramps. However to participate you must first get an assigned caseworker in order to be placed on a waiting list and for Jessica it's been six years but they are getting near the top of the list.
The Labor of Love screening team visited Jessica's home last Wednesday and it was clear that waiting until after Christmas didn’t make sense. After calling several LoL volunteers and explaining the situation most of the fellows said,
“I have family from out of town, but I’ll be there.”
Notice the picture with concrete steps and no handrails used to navigate a child in a wheelchair.
Saturday the lumber was delivered and early this past Monday morning the crew of volunteers joined hands with Kristi, while Gary led the group in prayer for a successful and safe project. They then constructed a 7 x 5 foot wide porch with a 16 x 4 foot wide ramp leading to a landing.
The landing was 9 x 4 feet wide and from there another 16 x 4 foot wide ramp led to the ground. Finally, handrails were built on both sides. It was 34 degrees when they started but soon the sun came out and warmed their frozen fingers. When all were ready for taking a team picture, Kristi brought Jessica out to enjoy the late morning sunshine. The volunteers stood speechless as Kristi shared Jessica's story. Gary led in another prayer for the family’s safe keeping. God works in mysteries ways and the family was thrilled with the final result as evidence by their smiles.
