A woman with Henderson County ties seems to be getting closer to a trip home even as she tries to avoid contracting a deadly virus that has proliferated in China.
"Y'all, I made it to Shanghai." 30-year-old Ashley Jenkins posted on Facebook on Tuesday. " I go to the Embassy tomorrow, and if all goes well, will be one step closer to heading home! I just want to say Thanks again!! This girl is coming home."
On Wednesday, she announced she had received an emergency passport.
"One step closer," Jenkins said.
Jenkins has been desperate to get out of the mainland and return home since news broke of Covid-19, the deadly caronavirus spreading in the area.
About a week ago, Jenkins recorded a video explaining her ordeal and invited anyone who had help or advice to let her know. She encouraged friends to share the video which was picked up by the news media.
"I've quarantined myself," Jenkins said. "I'm by myself 24/7."
Jenkins flew into Texas on November 25. On the 29th, Thanksgiving Day, Jenkins shared pictures of a family visit in Trinidad. As the year ended, she was anticipating her return to China.
On January 12, Jenkins flew to the Nanjing area in January to teach English to children in China. Nanjing is about 186 miles from Shanghai.
On Monday, she posted "I just found out I have to go from Shanghai to Hong Kong to fly out from a specific airline, but have to stay days in a hotel until I am able to, which will cost at least an extra $500 USD or more."
Meanwhile a GOFUNDME page called Helping Ashley, created by Jaimie Boles, began to get a few donations to help come up with the money needed.
