Jo Mettetal has been keeping Athenians moving for 40 years as a Jazzercise instructor and franchise owner. From the moment she went to her first Jazzercise class with a friend, she knew she found something special as she said she went from the back row to the front row and fell in love with it.
When she and her husband, Dr. Ted Mettetal, moved to Athens and there was not a Jazzercise location here, she got certified so she could open a studio here in September 1982.
Prior to being a Jazzercise instructor, Mettetal was a cardiac specialty RN and she also received her Masters in Clinical Exercise Physiology, which is why she realized how well Jazzercise was incorporating science into their fitness program.
She has found a beautiful convergence of her medical background and Jazzercise and she has a great relationship with area physicians who will refer a patient to Mettetal, who will speak with them on nutrition and help guide them to the correct exercise program in order for them to be successful.
“The best exercise is something you’ll do consistently through your entire life,” she said.
One of her students, who has been with her for some time, said that Jazzercise is the only workout most of the class has ever stuck with.
What began with Jazzercise Founder Judi Sheppard Missett teaching an easy-to-follow dance class turned into a fitness phenomenon that many associate with their signature Dance Mixx class format, which is a full-body workout with 40 minutes of high intensity, dance-based cardio followed by 20 minutes of strength training and stretching.
However, Jazzercise offers 10 different class formats and all formats are self-paced and can be modified for level of fitness expertise and physical needs. All routines are choreographed and registered by the founder who not only comes up with the motions, but also the why of the movements and then an exercise physiologist looks over all the notes to confirm. Jazzercise has evolved as exercise science has come up with new needs, alongside the American College of Sports Medicine and their recommendations.
Mettatal said she has some favorite routines and said with creative choreography there are no mistakes. “The only mistake is not showing up for class,” she said.
She also points out that Jazzercise is a good release for your inner self and with no mirrors in the class, everyone can feel their most fabulous.
She encourages the younger generation to put themselves first and fit in time to stay healthy, whether that is a class, a treadmill, or jumping rope at home. She said it’s important to continue to do cardio and keep going, because it’s when you stop that you get in trouble.
She said to not be afraid, grab a friend, and try a variety of exercises because what works for one may not work for another but it gets you established in the routine. Mettatal acknowledges that people are not training to be in the Olympics, but they are training to live to be 100 while feeling and looking good.
Jazzercise is not only good for the body, but it is also good for the mind, as dancing is now being prescribed in some situations for dementia and Alzheimer's patients. Dancing causes your brain to rapidly fire on both sides and can help reduce the risk of dementia and slow the worsening of the quality of life for those already diagnosed.
There are four instructors at the Athens Jazzercise location and the company boasts 8,500 franchises in 25 countries with over 200,000 customers. The company and Mettatal believe you can create a stronger, happier, healthier life through fitness.
For more information, visit them at 216 S Palestine St Athens, www.jazzercise.com, or call 903-676-6761.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.